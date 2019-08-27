Monalisa reminisces her Nach Baliye days with Vikrant Rajpoot, shares pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa had once participated in a popular dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Vikrant Rajpoot. Remembering her days as a contestant, Mona shared some pictures from the sets of the show.

Sharing the pictures, Mona wrote, "Reminiscing our old days. Thank you Nach Baliye 9 for having us. It was such a nostalgic moment for @vikrant8235 and I.

#NachBaliye9 @starplus

#happyhappy #bestmoments

Outfit: @iamkenferns

Pc : @vishanklakhara

Makeup : @sandeephonrao

Monalisa entered the glamour world with Bhojpuri films and is a big name in the industry today. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.