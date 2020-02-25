Monalisa’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ moment calls for a freeze-frame

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, who has now shifted her focus to the television industry, has yet again elated her fans to a fabulous video of herself in which she is seen flaunting her dance moves on the song ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din Dekho Zara’ from 1988 film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

In the video, Monalisa, just like Juhi Chawla, can be seen dancing happily around the trees. She can be seen donning a salwar suit. “Gazab Ka Hai Din .... Dekho Zara... #being #romantic #lovelyday #me #myself #favourite #song #metime,” is how Monalisa captioned her post.

Here’s a look at Monalisa’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ moment:

Monalisa is currently busy shooting for the second season of her hit TV show ‘Nazar’. She is playing the role of Madhulika, the prime antagonist, in ‘Nazar 2’. The show started airing from Wednesday.

Besides being a successful TV and Bhojpuri star, Monalisa is also a social media sensation. She is one celebrity who always keeps her Instafam posted with her latest pictures and videos from her shoots, sets, events, parties or vacations. Monalisa enjoys a fan-following of 2.8 million followers on Instagram. She became a household name after starring in 'Bigg Boss'. After 'Bigg Boss', she signed up for 'Nazar'.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has worked with several A-listers of the industry. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.