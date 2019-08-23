Monalisa sets the stage on fire while dancing to Nora Fatehi's 'Kamariya'—Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa has a solid fan base and sets hearts beating fast the moment she posts a new picture or video on social media. Mona is an internet sensation and her uploads often go viral, courtesy, the millions of fans who are out there supporting her. The actress took to Instagram recently and shared a video of herself dancing to Nora Fatehi's popular dance number 'Kamariya' from the movie 'Stree'.

Check it out here:

The video has garnered more than 48,000 views already and fans have started showering the 'Nazar' actress with compliments.

Monalisa began her career by working in Bhojpuri films and is a big name in the industry today. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.