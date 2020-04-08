हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her dance moves on 'Chamma Chamma' in this old video - Watch

Monalisa grooved to the remix version of the song 'Chamma Chamma'.

Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her dance moves on &#039;Chamma Chamma&#039; in this old video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation turned television actress, Monalisa is missing her dancing amid lockdown. The telly star took to Instagram and posted an old dance video where she can be seen setting the stage on fire with her moves. 

Monalisa grooved to the remix version of the song 'Chamma Chamma': 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Major Missing ....... Dancing ... #throwback #event #diaries #takemeback #my #rehearsals #dance #mypassion

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. 

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.  

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa videoMonalisa dancebhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee’s throwback pics are making her fans nostalgic, see them here

Must Watch

PT8M40S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day