Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her dance moves on 'Chamma Chamma' in this old video - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation turned television actress, Monalisa is missing her dancing amid lockdown. The telly star took to Instagram and posted an old dance video where she can be seen setting the stage on fire with her moves.

Monalisa grooved to the remix version of the song 'Chamma Chamma':

Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

