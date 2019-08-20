close

Monalisa

Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her dance on 'Dilbar' song—Watch

Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her dance on &#039;Dilbar&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation turned television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is quite a famous celebrity on social media as well. She recently headed to the capital city for a private event and shared a small sneak-peek video of her dance with fans.

Monalisa grooved to some chartbuster Bollywood songs. In the video shared on Instagram, she can be seen setting the stage on fire with her impeccable dance moves. She grooved to Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' song.

Watch her dance video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kuch Jhalkein .... #event #delhi #performance #lovedance

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa is an avid Instagrammer, who believes in posting fresh pictures and videos almost every day without a fail. And that explains why she enjoys a massive 2.2 million followers list on the social media platform.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked about episodes of that season.

 

 

 

