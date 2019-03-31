Monalisa sets the temperature soaring in a multi-coloured swimsuit-See pic

New Delhi: The reigning queen of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives.

Mona, who is in a perfect touristy mood, shared a poolside picture in a coloured swimsuit. Check out the picture:

Monalisa is seen playing a negative role in a popular daily soap.

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures on social media.