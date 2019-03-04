हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa shares a majestic video on Maha Shivratri—Watch

Monalisa shared a majestic video on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Monalisa shares a majestic video on Maha Shivratri—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa, who began her career by starring in Bhojpuri films, took to Instagram and extended her wishes on the festival of Maha Shivratri. The festival is being celebrated on March 4 this year and is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus.

Monalisa shared a majestic video on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and captioned it as, “Har Har Mahadev ... #happy #mahashivratri #godblessus”

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her. She is quite active on social media and often shares details from her professional and personal life. 

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.

