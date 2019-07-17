Monalisa shares adorable pics with mommy on her birthday—See photos

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television star Monalisa is a popular celebrity on Instagram as well. She is a regular when it comes to posting stuff on the photo-sharing site, keeping her fans in a happy space.

Monalisa's recent post is simply adorable. She wished her mother a 'very happy birthday' on her special day and shared a series of her beautiful pictures.

Her caption will bring a smile on your face as well. It reads: “Happy Birthday “Maa” ... Amar shundori Maa... Amar Shob kichu ... #happybirthday #maa #loveyou @ira.biswas.”

Monalisa's real name happens to be Antara Biswas but she changed it after venturing into movies.

On the work front, her act on the TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.