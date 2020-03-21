Monalisa shares new pic with hubby Vikrant Singh, urges fans to maintain 'social distancing'

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with hubby Vikrant Singh. She urged everyone to follow social distancing in the times of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Monalisa shared a selfie with husband and wrote in the caption, "Stay Home, Be Safe, Stay Healthy.... #socialdistancing #letsfightcoronavirus"

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.