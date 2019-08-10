close

Monalisa

Monalisa shines bright in a yellow Indian avatar - Pic

Dressed in a yellow kurta, red churidar and a matching dupatta, Monalisa is truly a sight to behold.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is currently on a trip to a village and is giving some major ethnic vibes in her latest photo on Instagram. Dressed in a yellow kurta, red churidar and a matching dupatta, she is truly a sight to behold. 

"It's Nice To Just Embrace The Natural Beauty Within You .... #nature #lover #village #simplicity," the actress captioned her sun-kissed picture. She looks lovely in yellow and red.

Take a look at the photo here:

There's never a dull day with Monalisa, who is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans and followers posted with her photos from shoots, outings and holidays and the likes on her posts are proof that she's adored by many. She is one of the most-followed stars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Monalisa is a famous name of her industry and has worked with many A-listers. She has several films and special dance numbers on her resume. 

She has now shifted her focus to television and stars in the negative role of Mohana in 'Nazar', which has won her several accolades. 

Monalisa became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss', where she also married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.   

