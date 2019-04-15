Monalisa shows off her playful side in latest pic—See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is quite popular on social media. She keeps her account updated with latest pictures and videos. Often her photos and hilarious clips go viral on the internet and she can easily be called the queen of Instagram.

Mona has now successfully moved from Bhojpuri film industry to television. She plays an evil force in her maiden TV show 'Nazar' which has earned a solid fanbase.

Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen showing off her playful side. She wrote in the caption: “My Childhood May Be Over But That Doesn’t Mean My Playtime Is #monday #goodmorning.”

The stunner of an actress in a short span of time has made a name for herself and is establishing herself as a fine television star. In the picture, Monalisa can be seen wearing a stylish chequered noodle strap jumpsuit in neon colours.

She has worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars and starred several hit Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.