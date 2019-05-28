close

Monalisa

Monalisa shows off her sultry moves in latest video-Watch

Monalisa shows off her sultry moves in latest video-Watch

New Delhi: The hot and happening actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress is one of the most-followed stars on social in the Bhojpuri industry.  

Mona, recently posted a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen showing off her sultry moves. She captioned the post, "GIRLS NEVER STOP PLAYING DRESS UP ... #summeroutfits #fashion @vigovideoindiaofficial outfit : @riyasingh2291 ... : @aldo_shoes  : @_karan7."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

 

MonalisaBhojpuri sizzlerBigg Boss 10
