Monalisa shows off her sultry moves in latest video-Watch

New Delhi: The hot and happening actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress is one of the most-followed stars on social in the Bhojpuri industry.

Mona, recently posted a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen showing off her sultry moves. She captioned the post, "GIRLS NEVER STOP PLAYING DRESS UP ... #summeroutfits #fashion @vigovideoindiaofficial outfit : @riyasingh2291 ... : @aldo_shoes : @_karan7."

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.