close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in a black bodycon dress- See inside

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is quite active on social media. The actress treats her fans on the internet with amazing pictures and videos from her personal life.

Monalisa sizzles in a black bodycon dress- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is quite active on social media. The actress treats her fans on the internet with amazing pictures and videos from her personal life.

Mona recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself in a black bodycon dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Take Me Back ... @vikrant8235
#srilanka #diaries #majormissing."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take Me Back .. @vikrant8235 #srilanka #diaries #majormissing

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The picture was taken during her trip to Sri Lanka.

Monalisa became a popular face after she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

Tags:
MonalisaBigg Boss 10MohonaBhojpuri sizzler
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee shares a pic with Khesari Lal Yadav from the sets of Bigg Boss 13

Must Watch

PT2M42S

After 10 hours, policemen strike ended at Delhi headquarters