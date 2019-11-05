Monalisa sizzles in a black bodycon dress- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is quite active on social media. The actress treats her fans on the internet with amazing pictures and videos from her personal life.

Mona recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself in a black bodycon dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Take Me Back ... @vikrant8235

#srilanka #diaries #majormissing."

The picture was taken during her trip to Sri Lanka.

Monalisa became a popular face after she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.