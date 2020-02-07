हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in a burning red saree, presents new look on social media

Monalisa's new saree look is from her TV show 'Nazar' in which she plays an evil force named Mohana. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Monalisa, a famous Bhojpuri star turned television actress is these days busy with her show 'Nazar'. Mona has become a known name in the telly world after she received rave reviews for her performance by fans and followers. 

An equally popular face on social media, Monalisa enjoys a solid fanbase of over 2.8 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts her pictures and videos. In her recent post, Monalisa shared her new look in a burning red hot saree. 

She captioned her photos as, "In My Mind, I See All My Passionate Memories In Bright, Burning Red...#onset #newlook #lovingit #nazar Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua:  @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388: @deepakpathak663."

The new saree look is from her TV show 'Nazar' in which she plays an evil force named Mohana. 

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers. 

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. 

 

MonalisaMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri videobhojpuri actress
