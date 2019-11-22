हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in a saree, shares a thoughtful note in new Insta post

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

Monalisa sizzles in a saree, shares a thoughtful note in new Insta post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is known for her inspirational posts on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following and regularly updates her account. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has now moved to television with popular show 'Nazar' where she plays a negative force named Mohana. 

In her latest Insta post, Monalisa donned a gorgeous saree, looking simply stunning. But it's her thoughtful note in the caption which is eye-catching. Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen.... Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial, reads her caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen.... Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She enjoys a massive fan following of over 2.5 million on Instagram. 

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

 

