Monalisa sizzles in a saree, shares a thoughtful note in new Insta post

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is known for her inspirational posts on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following and regularly updates her account. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has now moved to television with popular show 'Nazar' where she plays a negative force named Mohana.

In her latest Insta post, Monalisa donned a gorgeous saree, looking simply stunning. But it's her thoughtful note in the caption which is eye-catching. Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen.... Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial, reads her caption.

She enjoys a massive fan following of over 2.5 million on Instagram.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.