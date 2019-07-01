Monalisa sizzles in a teal coloured saree, shows off her desi swag – Pics

New Delhi: One of the most followed Bhojpuri actresses turned television stars, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media handle buzzing. The telly star is immensely popular on Instagram with over 2 million followers.

She took to her account and posted a series of pictures showing off her desi swag. Monalisa wore a sizzling teal coloured saree and posed comfortably. Her caption read: Love Being Myself... It Is So Peaceful ... #monday #vibes

Isn't she looking amazing?

Well, the Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

She has now moved to television with a daily soap 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana. The audience has given a big thumbs up to her portrayal of the character.