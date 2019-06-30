Monalisa sizzles in red outfit and her pics are unmissable - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Monalisa looks resplendent in the new set of pictures she Instagrammed on Sunday. The post features her in a red outfit with plunging neckline and she added a lovely quote to it.

"All The Beauty Of Life Is Made Up Of Light And Shadow," she wrote. For the photos, Monalisa preferred to look away from the camera and the lights add to the beauty of her post.

"Red suits you" and "Monalisa, you are so beautiful" are some of the comments on her pictures. Take a look:

Monalisa, who enjoys a solid fan base of 2 million followers on Instagram, is one avid Instagram user and there's never a dull moment with her. Be it shoots, event, travel, Monalisa always keeps her fans posted.

Just recently, her dance moves on the song 'Kamariya' from 'Loveyatri' went crazy viral. Have you seen the video yet?

On the professional front, Monalisa has worked in some very successful Bhojpuri films and co-starred with several top stars of the industry. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 10', where she also married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.

As of now, Monalisa plays the negative role of Mohana in the TV show 'Nazar'.