Monalisa

Monalisa slays the casual look in a denim dress and no makeup—Pic

Monalisa is a rage on social media and her latest pic has grabbed eyeballs!

Monalisa slays the casual look in a denim dress and no makeup—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Monalisa is one of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has a huge fan pool and is a rage on social media. The actress keeps her followers updated with deets from her professional and personal life. A few days back, she took to Instagram and shared pics with her brand new Audi, thanking fans for their wishes.

In her recent Instagram post, Mona (as she is fondly referred by fans) is slaying the casual style by wearing a denim dress. She paired the outfit with bright yellow sandals.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

After working in Bhojpuri films, Monalisa started acting in television. She is currently playing the lead in the popular show 'Nazar' and people are loving her act!

This isn't the first time that we are watching the gorgeous actress on the small screens. She participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' and was one of the most talked-about contestants of season 10. In fact, her wedding to Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house was a major highlight of that season.

Tags:
Monalisanazar tv showMonalisa films
