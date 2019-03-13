Monalisa slays the ethnic look in her latest Instagram post—Pic

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry. After carving a niche for herself in the Bhojpuri entertainment world, the actress is currently ruling hearts with her performance in the television show 'Nazar'. She plays the role of a daayan—an evil force—in the show and is receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance.

The actress is quite active on social media app Instagram and often shares updates from her life. With over 1.7 million followers, Monalisa's social media uploads often go viral. Be it posing in a traditional saree or raising the mercury wearing a swimsuit, fans can never get enough of their favourite actress.

Her latest Instagram pic has her posing in a traditional lehenga and Mona looks ethereal.

Check out her post here:

Fans can't stop going gaga over her look and have started showering love on the actress via comments.

'Nazar' isn't the first television show Monalisa is a part of. The actress also participated in one of the most controversial and popular reality shows of Indian television 'Bigg Boss' season 10. Her wedding inside the 'Bigg Boss' house to actor Vikrant Singh Rajput was the highlight of the season.

It is after her 'Bigg Boss' stint that the actress's career took a massive jump.