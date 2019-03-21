Monalisa spends Holi with 'dada and family'—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa celebrated the festival of Holi with her family and friends. Monalisa took to Instagram and shared her pictures on social media.

Mona wrote: “Happy Birthday my Loving “DADA” .... Double Celebration For Us Today.... Happy Holi To all.... All The Colours On Me Are Of Love .... love You My cutie “Vivan” #happyholi #familytime #kolkata #havingfun #masti #coloursoflove .... missing you my @vikrant8235 ...”

The actress previously also wished her fans and followers on Instagram.

Mona has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.

Here's wishing the readers a happy and safe Holi!