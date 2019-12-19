Monalisa strikes a pose in white top and denim shorts—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is a popular celebrity on social media. Her rising 2.6 million followers are solid proof of her massive fame on Instagram. The stunner never really misses out on posting fresh updates on her account.

Monalisa's recent post is giving us major summer vibes. She donned a crisp white tee with stylish denim shorts. The stunner can be seen flaunting her long hair while posing behind a swimming pool.

Check out her picture and donot forget to read her caption: he Day Is What You Make It... So Why Not Make It A Great One....

Monalisa's picture has been liked by 30, 161 users so far.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'. She even got married to her then boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the show, which was the highlight of the season that year.