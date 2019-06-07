Monalisa strikes a red hot pose in her latest Instagram pics!

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid user of social media platforms. She keeps her Instagram account updated with fresh pictures and videos. And thanks to regular updates, Monalisa enjoys a solid fanbase of over 1.9 million users on the photo-sharing site.

She recently shared a bunch of pictures posing in a cherry red dress. In the caption, she wrote: “Politeness Of The Mind Is To Have Delicate Thoughts... #friday #mood #thoughts #mindbodysoul.”

Isn't she looking ravishing in red?

The top Bhojpuri actress has now successfully moved to television with 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the daily soap which has got her immense accolades and stardom.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.