Monalisa stuns in a little yellow dress- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Monalisa is pretty active on social media and never forgets to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. The actress recently shared a picture of herself in a little yellow dress.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Helloooo.... what’s Up!!"

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.