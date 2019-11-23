हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa stuns in a little yellow dress- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Monalisa is pretty active on social media and never forgets to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. The actress recently shared a picture of herself in a little yellow dress.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Helloooo....  what’s Up!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Helloooo.... 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

