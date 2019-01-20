Monalisa twins with hubby Vikrant Rajpoot-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is holidaying in Colombo currently with her hubby dearest Vikrant Rajpoot. After sharing some sizzling pool pics with husband, Mona took to share an adorable picture with Vikraant in which the two of them can be seen twinning.

Check out the adorable picture:

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside a popular reality TV show where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays an evil force in the popular TV show 'Nazar'.