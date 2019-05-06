Monalisa unleashes her 'swag' in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa never fails to impress her fans with her quirky posts. The actress, whose latest TV show completed 200 episodes recently, shared yet another fun-filled from the sets of Nazar.

In the picture, Mona can be seen striking a 'Kala Chasma' pose with her co-stars. Check out the picture:

Mona has become a household name with her portrayal of Mohona in Nazar. Before making her TV debut with 'Nazar', Mona became a part of the controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.