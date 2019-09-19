Monalisa ups the hotness quotient in a black swimwear—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is beating the summer heat by dipping into the pool. The popular face on social media recently shared a picture of hers where she can be seen chilling by the pool in a stylish black swimwear.

In the caption, she wrote: “Without Pain, Without Sacrifice, We Would Love Nothing....... #goodmorning #world #beautiful #day #goodvibes #bestrong #positive #happy.”

She enjoys a massive 2.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress, who has now moved to television and is seen in superhit show 'Nazar' regularly updates her Instagram with pictures and videos.

Her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.