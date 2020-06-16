Monalisa urges everyone to be 'strong like waves', shares 'masked' pics with hubby Vikrant

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa took to her Instagram account and urged everyone to stay strong amid difficult situations. She posted two pictures with hubby Vikrant Singh wearing masks amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Monalisa captioned the image: Be Strong Like The Waves.... Embrace Everything... And Have The Power Even To Erode The Hardest Rock That Comes In Your Wave.... #goodmorning #potd #us #togetherness #blessed #positivity #positivethinking #strong #belief #faith #mercy #believeingod

The pictures look beautiful and the strong message about braving against all odds which Mona is stressing on comes in at the crucial time when Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise has left the nation mourning in shock.

He was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It is reported that the actor was battling depression for the past few months.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. Many celebrities and colleagues paid their last respects to the actor amid a heavy downpour in the city.