Monalisa wins 'Most Stylish Vamp' award, shares ravishing pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television hottie, Monalisa recently shared pictures on Instagram. The popular star has won the 'Most Stylish Vamp'award for her role in the maiden TV show 'Nazar'.

She plays an evil character named Mohana in the show which has earned her rave reviews. The fans have liked her performance and recently she bagged the Kalakar award for her act in the show.

Monalisa wore a red pantsuit, looking absolutely stunning in it. Her caption reads: First award of #2020 and here it comes the Golden lady ‘Most Stylish Vamp’ #nazar @starplus. This is just a beginning of the year and i hope there are many more to come....

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'.