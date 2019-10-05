Monalisa wishes fans on Maha Saptami, shares picture- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas posted a picture of herself in traditional Bengali attire and wished her fans on the occasion of Maha Saptami.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mona wrote, "#shubhosaptami #duggadugga #maadurga."

She also posted a picture of herself wishing her fans on Maha Shoshthi. Check it out:

Mona became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.f