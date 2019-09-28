Monalisa wishes her fans on Mahalaya, posts pic in a red and white saree

close

Monalisa

Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa took to Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion of Mahalaya.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa took to Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion of Mahalaya.

Sharing a picture of herself in a red and white saree, Monalisa wrote, "Shubho Mahalaya.... Maa Durga Agomoni ..... #durgapuja #shubhomahalaya."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shubho Mahalaya .... Maa Durga Agomoni ..... #durgapuja #shubhomahalaya

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The Bhojpuri queen has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

Monalisabhojpuri sizzler. mohonaDaayan
