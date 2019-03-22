हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's after Holi pictures are too cute to miss-See inside

The sizzling diva of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa celebrated Holi with zeal in Mumbai with her friends and colleagues. Mona, who has a huge fan following took to Instagram to share her post-Holi pics.

Monalisa&#039;s after Holi pictures are too cute to miss-See inside

New Delhi: The sizzling diva of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa celebrated Holi with zeal in Mumbai with her friends and colleagues. Mona, who has a huge fan following took to Instagram to share her post-Holi pics.

Dressed in a white top and denim hot pants, Monalisa had the perfect look for her Holi party. Check out her pic:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

On her work front, Mona has starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and featured in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona 's personal life became the talk of the town when she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the reality show. The couple is now happily married and Mona never fails to share lovey-dovey pictures every now and then on her social handles. 

Tags:
MonalisanazarBigg Boss 10
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee flaunts a new hairdo in her latest Instagram post-See pic

Must Watch

PT10M59S

News 25: Watch top stories of the hour