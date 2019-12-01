Monalisa's bathtub pic sets internet on fire- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa never fails to amaze her followers on social media. The actress recently shared a bathtub picture of herself and that has literally set the internet on fire.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Candles, Music, Bubbles, Bliss ... #shoot #workmodeon #nazar #upcoming #waterbaby."

Mona, who has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers in the Bhojpuri, is currently seen as currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.