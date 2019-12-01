हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's bathtub pic sets internet on fire- See inside

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa never fails to amaze her followers on social media. The actress recently shared a bathtub picture of herself and that has literally set the internet on fire.

Monalisa&#039;s bathtub pic sets internet on fire- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa never fails to amaze her followers on social media. The actress recently shared a bathtub picture of herself and that has literally set the internet on fire.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Candles, Music, Bubbles, Bliss ... #shoot #workmodeon #nazar #upcoming #waterbaby."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Candles, Music , Bubbles, Bliss ... #shoot #workmodeon #nazar #upcoming #waterbaby

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona, who has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers in the Bhojpuri, is currently seen as currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Tags:
MonalisaMohonanazarBhojpuri sizzler
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee posts a stunning picture of herself in red

Must Watch

PT15M9S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 1st December 2019