Monalisa's dance on Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan's 'Aithey Aa' song is full of sass and swag—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most loved Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa's Instagram account is loaded with interesting posts which keep the fans hooked. The telly actress in one of her recent videos on social media can be seen grooving to the beats of 'Aithey Aa' track from 'Bharat.

Monalisa wrote in the caption: ““AITHEY AA” ... Sassy Girls on The Floor.... #sareelove makes us groove on this lovely song #aitheyaa ... #lovedance #passion for #dance ....: @yogesh_gupta4545 after many attempts finally we got the video hai na yogesh?... thanks for the patience#katrinakaif #bharat.”

Saree clad Monalisa looks gorgeous in her desi look. She aces her dance moves on the song which originally stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

Mona can be seen dancing to 'Aithey Aa' along with her 'Nazar' co-star.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has successfully moved from films to television in a short span of time with daily soap 'Nazar. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show.

An avid social media user, Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.9 million followers.