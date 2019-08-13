close

Monalisa

Monalisa's dance on Saaho song 'Psycho Saiyaan' goes viral-Watch

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has a huge fan on social media. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Her latest Insta update will blow your mind!

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has a huge fan on social media. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Her latest Insta update will blow your mind!

The actress has shared a video of herself in a bridal lehenga and can be seen shaking a leg on popular Saaho song 'Pyscho Saiyaan'. She captioned the video, "See What I Found @nehaadhvikmahajan ... “Saiyaan Psycho” on A Heavy Lehenga .... Movements Restricted ha ha ha.... #bts #bridalshoot #mylove for #dance #saiyaanpsycho."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri queen has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

 

 

MonalisaBigg Boss 10nazarDaayan
