Monalisa's desi saree look is totally unmissable! See pics

New Delhi: One of the most famous Bhojpuri actresses, Antara Biswas, better known as Monalisa participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. Her career graph took a major jump after participating on the show and now she is moved from regional movies to mainstream television.

Mona also has a solid fanbase on social media. She boasts of having an ever-growing fan army of 1.7 million followers. In one of the recent posts, Monalisa can be seen donning a bright yellow silk saree with red border. She looks best in her desi avatar, we must say!

Check out her pictures:

The stunning telly actress is currently seen in horror TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force. The audience has given her a big thumbs up and she is getting rave reviews for her performance.

Monalisa has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well.