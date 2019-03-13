हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's desi saree look is totally unmissable! See pics

The stunning telly actress is currently seen in horror TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force. 

Monalisa&#039;s desi saree look is totally unmissable! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most famous Bhojpuri actresses, Antara Biswas, better known as Monalisa participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. Her career graph took a major jump after participating on the show and now she is moved from regional movies to mainstream television.

Mona also has a solid fanbase on social media. She boasts of having an ever-growing fan army of 1.7 million followers. In one of the recent posts, Monalisa can be seen donning a bright yellow silk saree with red border. She looks best in her desi avatar, we must say!

Check out her pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When You Start Each Day With A Grateful Heart, Light Illuminates From Within ... #goodmorning #world

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The stunning telly actress is currently seen in horror TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force. The audience has given her a big thumbs up and she is getting rave reviews for her performance.

Monalisa has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well.

 

 

Tags:
Monalisaantara biswasmonalisa picsMonalisa photosSareebhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Arvind Akela Kallu's brother Ashutosh Chaubey ties the knot

Must Watch

PT1M7S

BJP will win over 74 seats in UP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 :Yogi Adityanath