Monalisa's hot Holi dance is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after names in Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is known for her seductive dance moves. She has several blockbuster songs and movies to her credit. The actress has now successfully moved to television and is seen on a popular daily soap.

She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with regular photos and videos. Monalisa's recent post shows her seductive dance moves on Holi. Watch it here:

The actress previously also wished her fans and followers on Instagram.

Mona has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.

Here's wishing the readers a happy and safe Holi!