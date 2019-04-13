Monalisa's latest dance video will give you major weekend vibes-Watch

New Delhi: The hot and sizzling actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life.

On Saturday, Monalisa took to social media to share a video in which she can be seen dancing with her friend. The video is sure to give a major weekend vibe!

Check out the video:

The stunning actress is currently seen as a supernatural character in a tv show. Before making her TV debut with 'Nazar', Mona graced the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.