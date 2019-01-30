Monalisa's latest desi bridal look will leave you stumped—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa never really runs out of pictures to post on social media. An avid user of the medium, Monalisa makes sure to keep her fans updated with regular posts and gorgeous pictures.

Mona's latest post happens to be her desi bridal look. Yes! The 'Nazar' actress shared pictures of her dressed up as a typical Indian bride in bright red lehenga choli with shining heavy jewellery. In her caption, she wrote: “Beauty Is Truth’s Smile When She Beholds Her Own Face In A Perfect Mirror... #lovemylook #newlook #bridallook #nazar #twists #keepwatching #happyme. Makeup and beautifully clicked by @yogesh_gupta4545, Styled by: @ziaa_rrish”

Isn't she looking simply stunning?

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together.