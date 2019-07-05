close

Monalisa

Monalisa's latest Insta post is giving major TGIF feels—See inside

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has a solid fan following on social media. The actress has now moved to television with daily soap 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show.

Mona is an avid user on Instagram and often shares interesting posts. In her recent bunch of pictures, the actress is giving major TGIF feels. She wrote in the caption: ”#weekendvibes #friday”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.... #weekendvibes #friday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She looks weekend ready in a green top and blue ripped jeans.

On the work front, her act on the TV show has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

 

