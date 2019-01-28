हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's latest pic with hubby Vikrant Rajpoot is too cute to miss-See inside

Monalisa&#039;s latest pic with hubby Vikrant Rajpoot is too cute to miss-See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is quite active on social media.  Her posts go viral seconds after they are shared on social media. Recently, the actress shared some extremely cute selfies with her dashing husband Vikrant.

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside a popular reality TV show where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays an evil force in the popular TV show 'Nazar'.

