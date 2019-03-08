हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's latest workout video is the fitness motivation you need—Watch

Monalisa is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout pics and videos. 

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa, who is currently seen playing the role of an evil force in a popular television show, is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following. Fondly called as 'Mona' by her fans, the actress began her career by working in Bhojpuri films and went on to become a huge name in the industry. She has now started working in TV serials and is being lauded for her performance.

Monalisa is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout pics and videos. She took to Instagram recently and shared a video of herself attempting the 'Plank' workout.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The caption is, “Plank ... Also Called : The Perfect Full Body Drill ... #plank #workout #motivation #fitness”

Monalisa married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside a famous reality Tv show. The wedding was aired on national television.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa videomonalisa picsBhojpuri actress Monalisa
