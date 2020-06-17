हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's morning selfie is all about hope, hues and hotness!

She has a huge fan following on social media, with 3.3 million fans supporting her on Insta alone. 

Monalisa&#039;s morning selfie is all about hope, hues and hotness!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Monalisa started off her career by starring in many Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She gained fame in Bhojpuri movies and was also seen as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 10'. With now her shift into the telly world, Mona makes sure her Instagram posts are interesting and inspiring too.

In her recent post, she can be seen posing for her morning selfie in a bright-hued dress, with a caption on hope. She wrote: Hope Is The Only Thing Stronger Than Fear... P.s: (Removed Mask Just For The selfie)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hope Is The Only Thing Stronger Than Fear... P.s: (Removed Mask Just For The  selfie) 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She has a huge fan following on social media, with 3.3 million fans supporting her on Insta alone. 

During her stint on 'Bigg Boss 10', she remained one of the most talked-about contestants that season and got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. 

Soon after the show, she was flooded with offers and Monalisa made her move into the television world with the supernatural show 'Nazar'. She played evil force Mohana in the 2018 show and won accolades for her role.

In 2020, the show saw its season 2 and again Monalisa was seen playing Madhulika Chaudhary in Nazar 2. 

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri videosbhojpuri actressMonalisa photos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri star Sambhavna Seth shocked by Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, opens up on her own battle in new vlog - Watch
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M54S

Badi Bahas: How will India respond?