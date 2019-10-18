Monalisa's pic on Karwa Chauth with husband Vikrant is winning the internet

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has a humungous fan following on social media. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the actress shared a picture with her husband.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth baby! Thank you for being one constant through my thick and thins and my ups and downs... Love you forever!

#happy #karwachauth

@vikrant8235."

Dressed in a red banarasi saree, Monalisa strikes a pose with her hubby Vikrant Rajpoot. He looks dapper in a black shirt.

Monalisa became a popular face after she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.