Monalisa's quarantine pic in black gives a perfect TGIF feel!

New Delhi: Amid the 21-day lockdown called out by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak is making celebs thoughtful and creative at the same time. Locked inside the house, practising social distancing is the norm of the day. Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa shared her quarantine picture of the day.

She regularly updates her Instagram account with pictures and videos, keeping her fans in a happy space. Amid the lockdown, the stunner shared her picture wearing black attire and looking gorgeous as ever. Don't forget to read her motivational caption:

In order to not let the virus spread any further, PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country and urged everyone to adhere to the instructions.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 50,000 deaths as of now.