Monalisa's shows off her new look while grooving to 'Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye'—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star turned television actress Monalisa has her social media game on fleek. She makes sure to post eye-catchy pictures and interesting videos on Instagram, keeping her fanbase all happy.

She has successfully ventured into the telly world and in a short span of time made a name for herself. In one of her recent videos, she can be seen grooving to the beats of popular Hindi track 'Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye'.

Watch here:

Monalisa is seen playing an evil character in a popular daily soap. And now looks like she has bagged yet another role in an equally hit drama where again she will be seen in a dark shade role but with a different look.

Both her looks are unique and different from each other.

In this video, she can be seen getting ready for her shot and her bright pink attire is worth mentioning.

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures on social media.