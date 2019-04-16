close

Monalisa

Monalisa's sizzling dance on Varun Dhawan's 'First Class' song from 'Kalank' will make you wanna groove—Watch

Mona can be seen grooving to the chartbuster track 'First Class' from Varun Dhawan starrer 'Kalank'.

Monalisa&#039;s sizzling dance on Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;First Class&#039; song from &#039;Kalank&#039; will make you wanna groove—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, now seen on the television show 'Nazar' has a massive fan following on social media. The actress, who loves to keep her Instagram account updated regularly, recently shared a dance video.

Mona can be seen grooving to the chartbuster track 'First Class' from Varun Dhawan starrer 'Kalank'. The actress wrote in the caption: “Wait for the end @prince_kumar_mm @vigovideoindiaofficial #vigovideoindia #vigodramaking #justforfun #funnyvideos #kalank hai.”

She can be seen in a sleeveless denim dress paired with tan boots. Monalisa is known for her superlative dancing skills. The actress has several hit Bhojpuri tracks to her credit.

She has worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars and starred several hit Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.

Meanwhile, 'Kalank' released on April 17, 2019, and the team is busy promoting the venture on all possible platforms. The film is helmed by Abhishek Varman and is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

It features Varun, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

