Monalisa's smouldering new pic will leave your jaws on the floor—See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has now moved to television and is seen in daily soaps. This career move has proved to be beneficial for the star as fans have given her a big thumbs up for acing her part in small screens.

The actress often shares her sizzling pictures and videos on social media. She has a solid fan army on Instagram with over 1.7 million followers backing her. Monalisa took to the photo-sharing site and shared a picture of hers which will leave your jaws on the floor.

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.

These days, Monalisa is seen playing a negative force on a popular TV show which has fetched her positive reviews. So much so that she has landed another dark role in a daily soap.