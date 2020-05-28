Monalisa's stunning smile and boss lady vibes in latest pics will make your dull day bright!

New Delhi: Amid the lockdown woes to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, social media is our only safe place. With throwback pictures and videos saving a dull day, our celebs too are regularly updating their social media handles to keep the buzz going. Once a Bhojpuri actress and now a television star, Monalisa too created a flutter online with her photos.

Monalisa took to Instagram and posted her unseen throwback pictures with a thoughtful caption reading: The Most Courageous Decision That You Can Make Each Day Is To Be In A Good Mood ... #behappy #bestrong #positive #smile #always

She moved to TV with a popular show 'Nazar' in which she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for lockdown phase 4.