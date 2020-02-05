Monalisa's sunkissed selfie is simply unmissable!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation turned television star Monalisa recently took to her Instagram account and shared a sunkissed selfie this morning. The telly actress has a huge fan following who eagerly wait for her posts on social media.

She captioned her selfie on Instagram as, “Kissed By The Sun.... #happy #me #lovelyday #onset #gratitude #blessed #nazarhits400.”

She enjoys over 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains her growing popularity on social media.

Monalisa plays an evil force named Mohana in a popular TV show named 'Nazar'.

Often her posts break the internet sending netizens into a tizzy. The sensational actress has worked with almost every A-lister in the Bhojpuri movie industry. But it was her big break in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got instant fame.

Monalisa was one of the popular contestants inside the show and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the house.