Monalisa's throwback pool pic with hubby Vikrant is a perfect summer tease

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is breaking the internet with her awesome pool picture with hubby Vikrant. Looks like the summer is knocking at the door early as Monalisa's throwback photos raises the temperature online.

She shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “Take Me Back ... @vikrant8235 #lovely #throwback #love #srilankadiaries”

This is from their recent Sri Lanka vacation.

Mona enjoys over 2.9 million followers on Instagram and that explains her strong might on the social media platform. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.

In 2018, she made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens.

She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.